Drag queen story hour sees big turnout after cancellation

221101-newslocal-storyhour 01.JPG

Maria Ceresa stands on the sidewalk of Chelan Avenue and First Street to show support for those attending Drag Queen Story Hour at YWCA Saturday morning in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — “Fear the devil and depart from evil” read one sign. “Drag queens ‘groom’ empathy” read another.

More than a hundred people gathered at the YWCA North Central Washington’s Drag Queen Story Hour for children on Saturday in Wenatchee, most in support of the abruptly relocated event.

221101-newslocal-storyhour 02.JPG

With music playing, Jocey Lane, left, and Soully, right, enjoy twirling flags to express their love and support as people make their way to Drag Queen Story Hour at YWCA Saturday morning in Wenatchee.
Threats lead Pybus Public Market to back out of YWCA's Drag Queen Story Hour, manager says
221101-newslocal-storyhour 03.JPG

Dylan embraces drag queen Connie Hung as Connie makes her way through the crowd on the sidewalk of Chelan Avenue and First Street during Drag Queen Story Hour at YWCA Saturday morning in Wenatchee.
221101-newslocal-storyhour 04.JPG

Drag queen Connie Hung makes her way through the crowd on the sidewalk of Chelan Avenue during Drag Queen Story Hour at YWCA Saturday morning in Wenatchee.


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

An error occurred