WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old Yakima man suspected of shooting from one car into another and wounding a passenger entered a guilty plea Monday.
Alexander Lopez on July 6, 2020, fired three shots into a red Honda while riding in a Ford Explorer in the area of Douglas and Idaho streets, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. One round struck a 26-year-old man in the lower leg.
Lopez pleaded guilty in Superior Court to one count of first-degree assault. Additional charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting were dropped as part of a plea deal.
The prosecution and defense are recommending Judge Kristin Ferrera send Lopez to prison for between seven years, nine months and 10 years, three months, the standard range based on Lopez’s lack of criminal history. They're also asking for 18 months of probation.
The plea deal says Lopez can argue for an exceptionally low sentence — anything less than the standard range — based on youth as a mitigating factor. Lopez was 20 years old at the time of the shooting and courts are required to consider the role youthfulness played during a crime when sentencing a defendant.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, Juan C. Mendoza Rodriguez, was found not guilty of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting at trial in March after spending nearly nine months in jail.
Investigators believed the shooting was possibly gang-related, noting in the affidavit that occupants of the two cars flashed gang signs at each other, but Mendoza’s attorney said the shooting was likely caused by road rage.
In a March interview, attorney Hector Leal said Lopez and Mendoza, both from Yakima and en route to Chelan, were looking for a lost cell phone when Mendoza apparently cut off the Honda in traffic.
Lopez told police he fired into the Honda because he believed one of its passengers had a gun, the affidavit said.
