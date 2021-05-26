WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a drive-thru clinic in Plain on Saturday.
Vaccines will be available from 10 to 2 p.m. as a part of Fire & Rescue Safety Day at the Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Station 93, 19015 Beaver Valley Road, according to a health district news release.
Fire & Rescue Safety Day is a yearly event and open house for the public to learn about fire safety and an opportunity for children to get free bicycle helmets and life jackets, check out the fire trucks, a helicopter and meet Smokey Bear. The event runs from 10 to 3 p.m.
Those interested in getting the vaccine are not required to pre-register. Walk-ins are welcome, according to the release.