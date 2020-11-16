WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee man after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving with four passengers flipped at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on South Mission Street.
Rangel Santillan-Cruz, 22 flipped the Jeep on its top at the S-curve near Aut-To Mocha, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn. Officers arrested Santillan-Cruz on suspicion of DUI.
Fire crews had to remove one passenger who was trapped inside of the Jeep. Three passengers were transported to Central Washington Hospital, Hahn said.
Authorities did not know if the passengers sustained serious injuries.