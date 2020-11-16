WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee man after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving with four passengers flipped at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on South Mission Street.
Rangel Santillan-Cruz, 22, who officers arrested for a DUI, flipped the Jeep on its top at the S-curve near Aut-To Mocha, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn. Fire crews had to remove one passenger who was trapped inside of the car after it had crashed.
Three passengers were transported to Central Washington Hospital, he said. Authorities did not know this morning if any of the passengers sustained serious injuries.
Other accidents on the same part of Mission Street have occurred before, he said. People often lose traction while driving over rocks.