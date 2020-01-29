ORONDO — An Orondo man believed to have caused a head-on crash Saturday on Highway 97 near Daroga State Park has been arrested.
Daniel Rosas Lino, 22, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of vehicular assault and DUI.
Rosas Lino was driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 97 when his 1996 Honda Accord hit a 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan head-on, according to a State Patrol press memo. He, the other driver and her passenger were all taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The other driver, Jamie Clark, 35, of Deer Park, and her passenger, an unidentified juvenile, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol memo. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Saturday near milepost 219.
The probable cause affidavit, written by a state trooper, says a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy found alcohol in Rosas Lino’s car. The trooper wrote that Rosas Lino couldn’t keep his balance, had trouble forming sentences, and his eyes were bloodshot, watery and droopy.
The trooper also wrote that he could smell alcohol on Rosas Lino and that Rosas Lino couldn’t properly take a field sobriety test. A breath test showed a reading of .176, he wrote; the legal limit is .08.
According to the affidavit, Clark is married to a State Patrol lieutenant, who was off duty at the time but the first law enforcement officer to respond to the scene. Clark had swerved to try to avoid the crash.