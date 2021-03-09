210310-newslocal-rescue 01.jpg
Emergency responders lift the victim of a car accident out of the Wenatchee Reclamation District canal near Northeast 8th Street in East Wenatchee on Tuesday night. According to East Wenatchee Police Sgt. Ben Fauconnier, when officers responded, they found the driver, an East Wenatchee woman, in the canal, which is just weeks from being filled with water. A report first came in to officers about the 50-year-old woman being under the influence, last seen on Grant Road headed eastbound at 7:20 p.m., said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson. A second report noting a car crash came in at 8:15 p.m. Officers arriving on scene found the woman’s car, a 2012 Chevy Cruze, hanging on the edge of a canal with its keys in the ignition still running, he said. The woman was at the bottom of the canal leaning up against a wall. The driver was taken to Central Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, East Wenatchee Police Sgt. Ben Fauconnier said. Charges are pending the return of a blood draw provided by the woman, he said.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

