WENATCHEE — A car that police say was traveling too fast crashed into three parked cars and damaged a utility pole Wednesday afternoon on Methow Street in Wenatchee.
The driver, who was not seriously injured, hit 2011 and 2001 Volkswagens and a 1997 Ford pickup, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
"You can bet speed was involved,” he said.
Someone was distracted on that narrow residential street, he said. A lot of older streets in town were built years ago and are narrower than newer streets.
“Slow down. Pay attention. Drive carefully,” he said.