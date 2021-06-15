WENATCHEE — A Yakima woman charged with killing three people in a 2020 crash on Blewett Pass pleaded not guilty Monday.
Authorities say on Aug. 28 a Toyota Sequoia driven by Majorie Andrea Acevedo on Highway 97 attempted to pass two vehicles, including a motorhome, when it collided head-on with a Chevy S-10.
Acevedo’s 11-year-old son, Jonathan, and both occupants of the Chevy, 19-year-old driver Majelia Delgado of Seattle and her father, 61-year-old Fermin Delgado of Seattle, died at the scene.
Acevedo, 44, pleaded not guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to three counts of vehicular homicide. Vehicular homicide is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
She is next scheduled to appear in court July 28. She is not being held in custody.