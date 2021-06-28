EAST WENATCHEE — When Stan Evenhus noticed a bulldozer working on a construction site Monday, about 200 feet above his small horse ranch on North Union Street near Pangborn Memorial Airport, he thought it was a little strange.
When a 6,000 gallon water truck working behind it started inching around a large boulder in its path he thought he had better keep watching.
A few minutes later, just before 11 a.m., the water truck started slipping. The driver tried turning the cab back up the hill but the back end hit the boulder. Evenhus said the truck did a slow roll and tumbled down the embankment, heading straight for his garage and shop.
“I thought, ‘My God, it’s going to hit my truck and van (parked in a garage),’ but the heavy truck missed it, stopped one roll short of it,” Evenhus said.
His wife, Jennifer, was inside the house. “I heard a big boom when it hit (a metal shop),” she said.
The water truck ended up with its cab inside the back of the shop, and the tank, still hooked to the cab, on its top just outside.
Stan Evenhus said he called 911 and went looking for the driver, finding out that Austin Fury of Prazer Construction had jumped free from the truck as it began rolling. Fury wasn’t injured.
Business owner Scott Prazer said about 2,000 gallons of water were still in the truck as it rolled. The water rushed through the shop, across a driveway and into the ranch’s pastures.
Prazer Construction is working to remove the truck. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Thomas Williams estimated more than $10,000 in damage was done to the shop.
A Douglas County fire crew was on the scene Monday trying to contain about 45 gallons of engine oil leaking from the truck.