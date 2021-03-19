WENATCHEE — The driver of a fatal crash into a Wenatchee barber shop on Chelan Avenue last month is believed to have lost consciousness while driving.
Douglas L. Johnson, 63, of East Wenatchee suffered a medical emergency Feb. 11 before the Toyota Highlander drove into the Barber Shop on the Ave. Two people died and one person was critically injured, according to an incident report by the Wenatchee Police Department.
Killed in the crash was a passenger in the Toyota, 61-year-old Colleen Johnson of East Wenatchee, and a patron of the barber shop, 25-year-old Jesus Fausto-Curiel of East Wenatchee.
Luis Guerra, a 23-year-old employee of the barber shop, was initially thought to be dead, but was revived by first responders and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He returned home to Wenatchee two weeks later.
Guerra was cutting Fausto-Curiel’s hair when they were hit by the Toyota, the report said.
Douglas Johnson was not arrested or cited because the police investigation found the collision was apparently caused by his medical emergency. In an interview Thursday, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Douglas Johnson lost consciousness behind the wheel in the moments preceding the collision.
Doctors consulted in the matter had differing opinions as to the exact nature of Douglas Johnson’s medical emergency, but concurred that it affected his driving, he said.
“Doctors all agreed that he had a medical event that compromised his ability to drive,” Reinfeld said.
Police found no evidence that Douglas Johnson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the report said. He suffered minor injuries.
A witness told police he saw the Toyota begin swerving around Fifth Street, three blocks from the barber shop, the report said.