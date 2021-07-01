ORONDO — Crews were preparing to pull a tractor- trailer out of the Columbia River Thursday morning after it veered off Highway 97 into the water about 13 miles north of Orondo.
Driver, Conda Reddy, 71, was heading northbound at about 1:13 a.m. by milepost 227 when the truck went off of the road and into the Columbia River, said Washington State Patrol spokesman John Bryant.
Reddy got out of the truck and started climbing up the river’s bank before rescue crews arrived, Bryant said. First responders took Reddy to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.
On-scene State Patrol reported Reddy to be in stable condition, but shaken-up with a possible concussion, Bryant said.
The highway’s southbound lane was closed for a few hours after the crash. State Department of Transportation crews are now looking for a good time to get the truck out of the river, which will cause delays on the highway.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.