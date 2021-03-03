WENATCHEE — A Washington State Supreme Court decision striking down a drug possession law is having a big and immediate impact on police investigations and court cases.
Police in Chelan and Douglas counties have stopped making arrests for simple possession of illegal drugs. Thousands of court cases will have to be reexamined and, in many instances, dismissed, along with other ramifications.
Five of the Supreme Court’s nine justices struck down the law on Feb. 25 because it did not require prosecutors to prove defendants knowingly possessed illegal drugs.
The ruling came after the Supreme Court heard the case of Shannon Blake, a Spokane woman who in 2016 was found in possession of methamphetamine after she was given a pair of jeans by a friend and was unaware there was meth in the coin pocket.
The ruling did not decriminalize illegal drugs — that’s a decision made only by state legislators — but it has left a loophole in state law: It’s not currently illegal to possess hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine.
In the meantime, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department and East Wenatchee Police Department are not arresting people for unlawful possession.
Court cases and consequences
Washington has been a “strict liability” state in regard to drug possession since 1981. That essentially meant it didn’t matter whether a defendant knew they possessed drugs. Washington was the only state in the country that did not require prosecutors prove a defendant knowingly possessed illegal drugs.
The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, which acts as a liaison between county prosecutors and higher levels of government, has not made public whether it will appeal the Supreme Court’s decision. But prosecutors in Chelan and Douglas counties have already begun dismissing unlawful possession cases.
Several officials in the local law and justice community said that the loophole could be closed if lawmakers add an element that requires prosecutors prove knowing, intentional possession.
Repercussions of the decision, if the change stands, are far-reaching.
“There’s a big impact from the decision in a lot of different areas that I think everyone’s still figuring out and realizing all the different ways that the decision is going to require different kinds of actions by the court,” said Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan.
Assuming the decision stands as written, she said, all pending cases with unlawful possession charges will be dismissed and any defendants held in custody solely for a unlawful possession charge will be released; previous convictions for unlawful possession could be vacated.
Defense attorney Jeremy Ford, who leads the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County, estimated the number of cases affected by the change to be in the thousands.
To make matters more complicated, courts might need to resentence anyone who’s been convicted of an unrelated crime, but had previously been convicted of unlawful possession. That’s because state sentencing guidelines require previous criminal history to be factored into jail and prison terms. More prior felonies, more time.
“Presumably, those folks will need to be, if they’re in prison, brought back from prison, to be resentenced and exclude any possession convictions from their offender score,” Allan said.
Because of the court decision, more than 30 unlawful possession cases were dismissed Thursday and Friday in Chelan County Superior Court. Fifteen similar cases were dismissed with prejudice in Douglas County Superior Court.
And then there are “collateral consequences,” Allan said, or a long lasting negative effect. For instance, people who’ve completed a jail or prison sentence for unlawful possession may want the conviction removed from their record so they regain rights lost due to a felony conviction.
Even further down the rabbit hole comes the question of whether court costs and fines paid to the county and state as part of an unlawful possession conviction will need to be reimbursed.
“Because if there wasn’t a conviction, they never would’ve been ordered to pay the court fines in the first place,” Allan said. “And if so, where is that money going to come from?”
The absence of an unlawful possession statute also applies to juveniles.
“Of course, juveniles can’t possess marijuana or alcohol … but now they may in fact be able to legally possess cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin,” Allan said. “Which is pretty significant for the youth of our community to not have any restriction on that and not have any ability of law enforcement or the courts to try and steer kids away from those kinds of drugs.”
Policing
A quandary for law enforcement is what to do with illegal drugs when they’re found on a suspect during an arrest not directly related to unlawful possession, like a DUI. Chance and other law enforcement officials said the drugs will be confiscated and then destroyed.
“Because the other thing that we get into there is once it has legally come into the possession of law enforcement we’re not going to get into the business of then distributing narcotics,” Chance said.
Chance said he’s concerned about broader investigations that begin with an unlawful possession arrest. In 2020, Wenatchee police impounded 129 vehicles for the purpose of obtaining a search warrant. Of those vehicles, 109 were impounded to be searched for drugs and 90% of them contained drugs, Chance said. He added a large number yielded other items, like stolen property and seven illegal firearms.
“We would not have the opportunity to locate those illegally possessed firearms under the current circumstances,” Chance said.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett was unhappy with the Supreme Court’s decision and is exploring the feasibility of adding a county ordinance that would make possessing illegal drugs a gross misdemeanor.
“I can’t believe that’s going to be beneficial to our quality of life here,” Burnett said of the court’s decision.
He’d like to see lawmakers add the term “knowingly” to the now former unlawful possession statute.
“For me the right thing would be for the legislature to enact that and then we’re back in business,” Burnett said.
Drug court
Particularly affected is Chelan County Superior Court’s Drug Court, a diversion program in which defendants may have their active drug-related crimes dismissed upon completion of a rigorous, court-run recovery plan.
“I’m happy that people get their charge dismissed but I’m also sad because we got to see people thrive in drug court,” said Sunshine Poliquin, defense attorney for the participants.
Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision, seven of the program’s nine participants were charged with drug possession crimes, but those have been dismissed because of the Supreme Court decision, said Judge Kristin Ferrera, who presides over drug court.
The two remaining participants are moving forward in the program with a diminished support network.
“One of the benefits of drug court is having the support of the other participants and having participants that are in different phases,” Ferrera said.
Drug court has four phases. It’s current participants are in phase one and phase two.
“So we aren’t going to have anybody in those later phases to help support and provide guidance, unless we have people that are voluntarily coming in,” Ferrera said. “But we just won’t have that same camaraderie that we’ve been having for the last couple of years.”
New participants are expected to be enrolled in the program, though there could be changes to screening procedures that preempt acceptance into drug court.
As for the participants whose cases were dismissed, they could continue to attend drug court as members of the public.
“But I am going to ask, ‘How do you feel about this?’ because I’m curious — of course it’s great to have this off your record — but that was going to happen anyway,” Ferrera said.