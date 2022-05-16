The proposed development in Dryden, along North Dryden Country Road, spans 34 acres across two parcels. Most of the space will be privately owned as a pear orchard. Nine units are expected to be developed across six lots.
DRYDEN — A proposed development application for six lots on about 34 acres of a pear orchard in Dryden has been approved by the Chelan County hearing examiner.
North Dryden Estates will house about 18 individuals across its six lots, about .67 acres per lot, for single family residences.
The site borders the North Dryden Country Road and is near the Peshastin Pinnacles State Park. The subdivision will be connected to North Dryden Country Road.
An open space tract totaling 29.48 out of the 34 acres will be privately owned as an orchard, according to the hearing examiner's final decision.
The two parcels were purchased in 2018 for $704,000 by Spears Properties LLC, a Cashmere-based corporation owned by Marc Spears and Alex Lanuza.
The developer would be required to clean up the the high levels of "organochlorides or lead and arsenic" which originated from the property's historical use as an orchard, according to the county's state Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) "mitigated determination of nonsignificance.
The development is expected to create about 60 daily trips with peak hours on the weekend as "it is expected that at least a portion of these homes will be second homes," according to the SEPA checklist.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife also issued some conditions of approval because it is close to Peshastin Pinnacles State Park nearby where mule deer winter while the park is closed.
Some residents submitted public comments voicing their opposition and concern over the development's impacts to the nearby wildlife and the area's land use.
Craig Christensen, a farmer in Dryden, said at the May 6 hearing examiner meeting that the county should be protecting agricultural land from "short-term capitalistic gain."
