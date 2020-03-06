DRYDEN — The Dryden Transfer Station will return to its regular schedule Tuesday.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 9073 Highway 2.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
World staff writer
Bridget covers a variety of topics, including local government and state politics. She can be reached at 665-1179 or mire@wenatcheeworld.com. Follow her on Twitter @bridget_mire.
