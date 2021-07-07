DRYDEN —Chelan County PUD is set to receive $3.5 million in grant funds and a loan from the state to improve Dryden’s wastewater treatment facility.
The improvements will reduce the amount of phosphorus the treatment facility discharges into the Wenatchee River, according to a news release from the state Department of Ecology. It includes a $2.5 million grant and a $1 million low-interest loan.
The Chelan County PUD owns and operates the Dryden Wastewater Facility, said Colleen Keltz, Department of Ecology spokesperson.
The state agency gives out funding every year to improve water quality throughout the state. The state Legislature directs the agency to provide the funding.