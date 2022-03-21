Purchase Access

World photo/Loren Benoit Brandt Bieker's Super Thunder Dog entry won the most distance award with a distance just over 30 feet at this year's Mission Ridge Dummy Downhill event on Saturday.

MISSION RIDGE — Strapped to skis, weighing in at a maximum 75 pounds, 26 "dummies" were propelled down a snowy slope and off a jump on Saturday, many of them meeting their demise to the cheers of hundreds.

It was all part of the 20th Dummy Downhill competition at the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

John Law, a former Malaga resident, came to Saturday's competition from New Mexico after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020's and 2021's competitions.

Law and "engineer" Dean Fridell built a space shuttle equipped with smoke bombs and two fans for extra theatrics.

World photo/Loren Benoit The Mission Ridge to Mars entry, created by Dean Fridell and former Malaga resident John Law, makes a smoke bomb trail as it flies through the air off a jump during Mission Ridge's 20th Annual Dummy Downhill event on Saturday.

There were very few rules to the competition.

The dummy must have some kind of human, animal or creative impulse behind it. No boring weights tied to skis. It must be at least 36" tall and weigh no more than 75 lbs. And no motors or explosives allowed.

Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge Marketing director, said he's not sure why that last rule was written. It hasn't come up during the 10 years he's worked with the event.

World photo/Loren Benoit Dummy Downhill entries before they are sent down the slope.

Some dummies did not make it over the jump, one of them being Jenelle Bailey's creation: a ski school student sitting at a desk.

Bailey is a technology teacher at Foothills Middle School in Wenatchee and is no stranger to the competition having participated two other times.

"This is not for the distance or the winning," she said. "It's more for the creativity, seeing what everyone else does and just kind of being part of that."

World photo/Loren Benoit Grimmy flies through the air upside down while tied to a picnic table during Mission Ridge's 20th Annual Dummy Downhill event on Saturday.

The judges handed out some awards before the dummies took the deadly plunge including most creative and most likely to survive.

Some of the contestants attached balloons filled with colored water which left their colors behind after crashing down, likely a strategy to snag the most carnage award.

The most distance award went to first-year competitor Brandt Bieker, a 9-year-old from Ellensburg whose "Super Thunder Dog" dummy flew over 30 feet.

He won the most distance award in the children's category but ultimately beat out the adults as well. The name and design, a black Labrador, was inspired by his real dog, Thunder.  

Mac McClain, a Kirkland resident in his third year competing, entered a unicorn built from Rainier beers and won the most creative dummy.

"My daughter loves unicorns, and I love Rainer," he said. His dummy was very fragile, he explained before its turn on the snow, and he fully expected it to fall apart into a bunch of pieces.

His prediction was correct. His creation broke spectacularly on impact. The beverages survived the jump, however, and were passed on to the cheering crowd.

Mac McClain entered a unicorn composed of Rainier beers and won the most creative dummy.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

