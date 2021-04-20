WENATCHEE — To passersby, a bald eagle nest in the Horan Natural Area offers a rare chance to see the country’s national bird up close.
But out of concern for the eagles, wildlife officials have erected temporary fencing near the nest to prevent observers from getting too close and to encourage them to move along.
“That distance that we put up we've kind of, we've tried to make it amenable to everyone and safer to eagles too, but (Washington State Parks) is requesting that folks just kind of move through that area,” said Von Pope, senior wildlife biologist for Chelan County PUD. “If they're gonna take the photos, do them at a distance, and just kind of move through and not linger right at the front of the nest site for any period of time.”
The 100-acre natural area is owned by the PUD and managed by State Parks. The PUD purchased the land in 1990, then a pear orchard, from the Horan family and then created a wetland.
Bald eagle populations are on the mend. They were on the endangered species list for 40 years until they were delisted in 2007. Hence the precautions.
When Pope joined the PUD 16 years ago there were three nesting pairs in the Rocky Reach Reservoir. Now there are about 10. And specifically in the Horan, eagles raised one bird in 2019 and three in 2020.
“They have been successful and we hope that will continue to be the case,” Pope said.
Pope said the fencing was recently placed near the Olds Station nest and will remain in place until one of two things happen. First, when the chicks have fledged, meaning they’re no longer dependent on the nest.
“There'll be a point where we just don't see the young in that immediate nest vicinity anymore,” Pope said. “At that point we can take it down.”
Second: the nest fails to produce chicks.
“In five or six weeks if we don't ever see any chicks, then that means that, you know, they didn't have eggs, which I believe they do, or those eggs didn't hatch or something happened to the young immediately after that,” Pope said.
Too much commotion can disrupt egg incubation and early development of chicks.
If the eagles “have really young chicks the egg temperatures are very susceptible to change, so you don't want them to be off the nest for any length of time during incubation,” Pope said.
He added that eagle chicks are sensitive to temperature changes, too.
“If they're being disturbed to the point where they're leaving, then that introduces the potential for nest failure,” Pope said.
It’s also important that those young aren’t forced from the nest tree prematurely by too much activity immediately adjacent to the nest.
“You don't want eagles leaving the nest before they're able to fly,” Pope said. If they “become skittish because of too much activity or something, then they can get on the ground and then they're susceptible to other predators or issues that can be a problem.”