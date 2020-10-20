CASHMERE — It’s not exactly natural for a group of 5-year-olds to wear masks and stay away from each other in school, but that is what is happened in Cashmere last week as preschool to second-grade students were welcomed back into the classroom.
Things were pretty quiet and standoffish on the first day back on Oct. 12, but Vale School Principal Sean McKenna said the students adapted quickly and you could see there were smiles happening under the masks.
McKenna said the lessons learned in the weeks earlier with the special ed students really helped pave the way for the next wave of students coming back.
“We started out with a pretty small cohort (group). We’re thankful because we’ve learned a lot along the way,” McKenna said. “The health department has given us guidance along the way. We grew to include our students with connectivity issues. That was the beginning of October.”
Cashmere is using the A-B hybrid model where students come to school half days in the morning or afternoon. Superintendent Glenn Johnson said the district sent out a variety of surveys to parents. Then all parents were contacted to get a feel for who wanted to come back to school but also to share plans on what schools were going to do in terms of social distancing, masking, screening and small cohorts.
There were Zoom meetings in English and Spanish.
“We had 30 families that chose to keep their kids home. They will remain in remote learning,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they have learned a lot about screening in collaboration with parents. The kids are screened daily by parents. Students enter the school from several different entrances and go straight to their grade-level pods.
If a student has not been screened, Johnson said they make parent contact, but very few parents have not completed their daily screening to date.
“In our classrooms, our proposals are to keep cohorts low, 12-14 kids max. We can keep them 6 feet apart in the classroom and not mix throughout the day,” Johnson said.
McKenna said there are a few classes doing recess. Those classes are supervised by the teacher, which is unusual because normally there are other staff who supervise recess, but not in the days of COVID.
“If you see kids at recess, it might be a single class. If you see multiple classes, they’ve been assigned an area of the playground where they must remain,” McKenna said. “At most, you might see 20 kids on the 2-acre playground.”
McKenna said he’s seen the community come together and give teachers and administrators a lot of grace as they have been navigating all the new requirements.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air to see a school district and community come together to pull something off with the given climate we are in. Pretty thankful,” McKenna said.
Next for Cashmere is a plan to bring back third through sixth graders beginning Nov. 2.