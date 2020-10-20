201021-newslocal-teachingstudents 01.jpg
Vale Elementary School first grade teacher Deleiny Ledesma answers Sofia Acero's writing questions while teaching a class at the school on Tuesday. It's been over a week since the school started using a hybrid teaching schedule to bring some student's back to class. Children are spread out in the rooms, their belongings kept in baskets beside their desks.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

CASHMERE — It’s not exactly natural for a group of 5-year-olds to wear masks and stay away from each other in school, but that is what is happened in Cashmere last week as preschool to second-grade students were welcomed back into the classroom.

Things were pretty quiet and standoffish on the first day back on Oct. 12, but Vale School Principal Sean McKenna said the students adapted quickly and you could see there were smiles happening under the masks.

McKenna said the lessons learned in the weeks earlier with the special ed students really helped pave the way for the next wave of students coming back.

201021-newslocal-teachingstudents 02.jpg
Between Tuesday's morning and afternoon session, paraprofessional Sandra Cornelio sanitizes door handles, desks and chairs in a kindergarten room at Vale Elementary School in Cashmere. The cleaning also takes place when the afternoon session ends and the students leave the building to go home.

“We started out with a pretty small cohort (group). We’re thankful because we’ve learned a lot along the way,” McKenna said. “The health department has given us guidance along the way. We grew to include our students with connectivity issues. That was the beginning of October.”

Cashmere is using the A-B hybrid model where students come to school half days in the morning or afternoon. Superintendent Glenn Johnson said the district sent out a variety of surveys to parents. Then all parents were contacted to get a feel for who wanted to come back to school but also to share plans on what schools were going to do in terms of social distancing, masking, screening and small cohorts.

There were Zoom meetings in English and Spanish.

“We had 30 families that chose to keep their kids home. They will remain in remote learning,” Johnson said.

201021-newslocal-teachingstudents 03.jpg
Still doing remote teaching on Tuesday, Vale Elementary School third grade teacher Dawn Pace talks to her students through via internet in her empty classroom using a quilt as a backdrop.

Johnson said they have learned a lot about screening in collaboration with parents. The kids are screened daily by parents. Students enter the school from several different entrances and go straight to their grade-level pods.

If a student has not been screened, Johnson said they make parent contact, but very few parents have not completed their daily screening to date.

201021-newslocal-teachingstudents 04.jpg
Allison Erdmann, left, and Sandra Cornelio, paraprofessionals at Vail Elementary School, spray down desks with cleaner after kindergarten students left their morning session on Tuesday.

“In our classrooms, our proposals are to keep cohorts low, 12-14 kids max. We can keep them 6 feet apart in the classroom and not mix throughout the day,” Johnson said.

McKenna said there are a few classes doing recess. Those classes are supervised by the teacher, which is unusual because normally there are other staff who supervise recess, but not in the days of COVID.

“If you see kids at recess, it might be a single class. If you see multiple classes, they’ve been assigned an area of the playground where they must remain,” McKenna said. “At most, you might see 20 kids on the 2-acre playground.”

McKenna said he’s seen the community come together and give teachers and administrators a lot of grace as they have been navigating all the new requirements. 

201021-newslocal-teachingstudents 05.jpg
Vale Elementary School first grade teacher Deleiny Ledesma talks with Preston Chipman about an assignment on Tuesday.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air to see a school district and community come together to pull something off with the given climate we are in. Pretty thankful,” McKenna said.

Next for Cashmere is a plan to bring back third through sixth graders beginning Nov. 2.

