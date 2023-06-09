Orondo Brush fire (copy)

View of brush fire June 3 in Orondo.

WENATCHEE — Going into the month of June and the start of the wildfire season, the Wenatchee Valley has experienced a few small brush fires as local fire agencies prepare for "above normal" conditions.

Through to the next week, however, the northeast Washington area — including Wenatchee — is expecting lower fire danger over the next seven days due to the weather.

Download PDF 7-day fire potential


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?