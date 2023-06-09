WENATCHEE — Going into the month of June and the start of the wildfire season, the Wenatchee Valley has experienced a few small brush fires as local fire agencies prepare for "above normal" conditions.
Through to the next week, however, the northeast Washington area — including Wenatchee — is expecting lower fire danger over the next seven days due to the weather.
But for the rest of the month, Central Washington is expected to have an "above normal significant fire potential," according to the June National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook published monthly by the National Interagency Fire Center.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning and forecasted "excessive rainfall" through Friday and also predicted thunderstorms. Higher humidity levels will work in favor of limiting the growth of any fires started by lightning, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
The risk of a large, significant fire remains "minimal" and was estimated at less than a 1% chance through Thursday, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Parts of East Wenatchee and much of Douglas County are at "minimal risk" as well for large fires as of Friday. The exceptions are Tuesday and Wednesday when the risk rises to "normal," 1% to 4%, according to center's 7-day significant fire potential.
The center also said that the "summer-like conditions" will be moving into a "cooler and moister trend" into the weekend.
Around 70 acres burned in Orondo during the 141 Fire, which was contained by local crews Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The fire began June 3.
Despite the fire, air quality in Wenatchee were not impacted by the Orondo fire, staying within a "good" Air Quality Index (AQI). A "low cost" sensor near Orondo recorded a "moderate" AQI above 50 on Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to trend towards warmer than normal, and precipitation to be lower than normal for the rest of June.
