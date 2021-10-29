LEAVENWORTH — Visitors heading into Leavenworth may soon be able to spot construction crews climbing up near the Wenatchee River as they begin setting up the Leavenworth Adventure Park.
The project broke ground Sept. 28.
Civic group Friends of Leavenworth attempted to halt plans but lost in January 2020 after a judge ruled against them in Chelan County’s superior Court. Friends' concerns include traffic, noise, lights and parking shortages.
Crews have started clearing out space for the lodge and are preparing the hill for work on the alpine coaster, said John Sutherland, park developer.
“This has been in the works for me my whole life,” he said. Seeing the ground break on this project has been “super exciting and a little unreal, frankly.”
Sutherland said the project completion timeline is still in limbo, though he would like to see the coaster in operation by late fall of 2022. His hope is that 2023 becomes the first full year of operation.
The project started later than initially planned but Sutherland said he is happy with the way work is progressing. There are a lot of supply line issues at the moment.
Containers have been sitting at the dock in Seattle for a couple of weeks without a truck to haul them over to Leavenworth, he said. Just getting the supplies in is a real challenge.
It is impossible to say at this point in time when the park will first open, he said.
The project has two phases of construction. The first being a lodge, alpine coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampoline and sluice mining area.
The next phase, probably coming in 2024, includes an aerial ropes course and Via Ferrata (Italian for “iron way”) climbing route.
Phase two will not be worked on until after a full year of operations in phase 1, he said. Everything is, of course, subject to change.
Sutherland said some of the rock already at the site will be used as a part of its design instead of just pouring a concrete wall.
It is not a cheap project and “I think people will be surprised how nice it looks,” he said.
Those who initially tried to halt the project are now waiting to see how events play out.
“[We’re] just keeping an eye on it,” said Duane Goehner, Friends of Leavenworth chairman.
Traffic at the Tumwater Canyon entrance into Leavenworth is already an issue without the additional pedestrians and cars headed toward the Adventure Park, he said.
Goehner said it is important to note that Friends is not against having an alpine coaster in the upper valley, rather its location within the city of Leavenworth is troubling.
If Leavenworth has too much density and too much tourism, that will alter the experience for visitors, potentially making it feel as though they are walking through tight, Disneyland-like spaces.
“We’re really concerned about how this could change tourism,” he said.
Tourism in Leavenworth’s economy is important, but there are also limits, he said. This is an overstretching of infrastructure and is not going to be good for the long-term quality of life here.
“If you ask 95% of the people in Leavenworth, they would say ‘we wish this Adventure Park was not coming here,’” he said.
Another concern of the new development is noise as the site is close to homes, he said. Parks like these are normally in remote places.
Alpine coasters by Germany’s Bavarian town of Oberammergau, which Goehner said he visited in 2020, are located much further away from the city and contain large parking areas.
If noise carries over from the Adventure Park and becomes disruptive, that will be a problem, he said.
Right now the people in the Leavenworth community are feeling disappointed, he said. They feel their concerns about the park have been ignored “like, ‘wow, ‘are we just chump change as residents?,’” he said.
Hopefully, in the future, if potential issues at the park do come to fruition, the city as well as park developers will listen to residents and address problems, he said.