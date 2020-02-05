EAST WENATCHEE — The City Council on Tuesday voted to accept a $730,421 bid from East Wenatchee-based KRCI to construct a one-lane roundabout at Third Street Southeast and Highline Drive.
KRCI was the lowest of seven bidders for the project.
Project Development Manager Tom Wachholder told the council that the intersection’s configuration and high traffic volume have led to delays and crashes. A roundabout is the best option for resolving those issues, he said.
RH2 Engineering completed the design phase in the fall, and Wachholder said he expects construction to start no later than mid-July and be completed by the end of September. The total project cost, including engineering and construction, is $905,377.
Wachholder said the intersection has space to add a roundabout within the existing right-of-way while still accommodating freight and non-motorized vehicles.
Sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades and streetlights are also planned for the intersection.
The Transportation Improvement Board in November 2018 awarded the city $743,750 for the project. Of that, $595,000 was for construction, with the city contributing $105,000 as the required 15% match.
Wachholder said he’s requested additional TIB funding to make up the difference between the $700,000 construction budget and the bid from KRCI. If the city doesn’t receive that, he said, it could use surplus money from its street fund.