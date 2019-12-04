EAST WENATCHEE — The search for a new police chief will begin early next year.
The East Wenatchee City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Issaquah-based recruiting agency Prothman to find a replacement for Police Chief Randy Harrison, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Prothman will provide recruitment services, candidate screenings and interviews, and a list of finalists for $17,500.
In its proposal the company included a sample schedule for the nationwide search:
- Weeks of Jan. 6 and 13: Gather information for position profile, hold stakeholder interviews in East Wenatchee, send profile for review
- Jan. 20: Post profile, begin advertising
- March 1: Applications close
- Weeks of March 2 and 9: Screen applications, interview top eight to 12 candidates
- Week of March 16: Review semifinalists and select finalists in East Wenatchee work session, design final interviews
- Week of April 6: Final interview process
Prothman has recruited police chiefs throughout Washington. Its other proposal to East Wenatchee was for $5,500, which would have included less-involved advertising and outreach.
The City Council was to consider those proposals at its Oct. 15 meeting. However, several councilmembers said they’d prefer to table the matter until after the Nov. 5 election.
Councilwoman Jerrilea Crawford was elected Nov. 5 to replace Mayor Steve Lacy, who is also retiring after serving since 1998.
Harrison joined the police department in 1982 and was appointed chief in 1994.
In January, the police officers’ union issued a vote of no confidence in Harrison and his assistant chief, Ray Coble. The two countered with a defamation lawsuit against the union in April.
An outside agency reviewed the department and found numerous problems. One officer was fired for undisclosed reasons and another pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
World staff writer Pete O’Cain contributed to this report.