WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee investment adviser led a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people, some in their 80s and 90s, of several hundred thousand dollars, authorities say.
Greg Lone of Paramount Financial Advisors used clients’ money to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone 53, was charged Monday in Superior Court with five counts of first-degree theft. First-degree theft is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Each count carries an aggravating circumstance that could elongate potential jail time if convicted.
Lone declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Monday evening.
The alleged crimes were detailed in the probable cause affidavit written by police and a report from the state Department of Financial Institutions.
Police began investigating Lone in June 2019 after receiving information from that state agency that he was defrauding clients, most of whom were in their 80s and 90s, the affidavit said. The incidents reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2019.
One alleged victim, a 96-year-old East Wenatchee woman, gave $200,000 — proceeds from the sale of a home — to Lone to invest in an annuity with the understanding that the investment would return $2,700 a month, the state Department of Financial Institutions wrote in a report.
The money was instead used to open a checking account for Paramount Financial and other expenditures, the report said.
Lone, however, told an East Wenatchee detective in January that he invested $100,000 into Nationwide Mutual Insurance and then used the remaining $100,000 to repay a different client.
In a separate instance, Lone allegedly used a $200,000 investment from a married couple in their 80s to create seminars he believed would attract new clients and generate $1 million to $2 million a month and net him $70,000 to $140,000 in commissions, the affidavit said. His plan gained him no new clients.
A retired Chelan County employee told investigators that Lone owes him $30,000; a married couple, ages 90 and 78, said they’re owed $28,000; and a 95-year-old woman said she’s owed $200,000, the affidavit said.
Lone in the interview with East Wenatchee police acknowledged investing the victims' money but said his plans to recover their money fell through and that he didn't intentionally mislead them, the affidavit said. Lone is quoted in the affidavit as saying, "Last year everything worked wrong."
Lone was arrested last week and then released from custody after posting $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 14.
His arrest was predated by stiff monetary fines from the state Department of Financial Institutions: In August, Lone was ordered to pay a $70,000 fine and $10,000 for investigation costs.
Lone and Paramount Financial were licensed insurance producers during the alleged incidents. Lone's license and Paramount's license were canceled in 2019 by the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. The commission fined Lone three times from 2018-2019 for misrepresentation.
They ask anyone who's worked with him or Paramount Financial to contact their office at 1-800-562-6900.