EAST WENATCHEE — A 105-unit apartment complex in East Wenatchee was purchased by a pair of Richland companies for $20.9 million on Tuesday.
Richland Spoerl Apartments and Richland Armstrong Apartments are the complex’s new owners, according to a Wednesday press release from Summerfield Commercial, the real estate company that represented them in the deal.
It was previously owned by Vince and Lorre Stimac of Rylee Ann LLC, according to Douglas County Assessor records.
The Rylee Ann Apartments were built in two phases in the 300 block of Ninth Street NE in 2015 and 2016, according to the press release.
The sale breaks out to $199,048 per unit and $173 per square foot, according to the release.