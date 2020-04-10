EAST WENATCHEE — The first phase of a City Hall campus improvement project, including a $4.5 million new public works facility, is underway.
ARC Architects of Seattle will design the building and also conduct a police department space needs assessment as part of a $509,069 contract the City Council approved Tuesday.
That works out to $469,958 for the public works design and $39,111 for the police department space needs assessment. The council had already approved the selection of ARC Architects in January, but the contract had to be negotiated.
“Another aspect of their scope of work is they’re going to look at an overall master plan to make sure that this new public works facility and a future police department is going to fit within the existing footprint of the campus — and not only that, (but) to make sure it can accommodate future growth, both in city departments and just the city in general,” Tom Wachholder, the city’s project development manager, told the council Tuesday.
He said he expects the process to take a year and the city to begin soliciting construction bids in the spring of 2021. Construction should start that summer and run into the spring of 2022.
The new public works building will be expanded and modernized, and the new police station will house both the administration and officers. The total cost for this first phase of campus improvements is about $6.5 million; construction of the new police station is not included in this phase.
Forte Architects of Wenatchee conducted a space needs assessment and City Hall expansion study in 2008 that showed City Hall had less than 50% of the needed space.
Future plans include a new library and a City Hall remodel to exclude the police department.