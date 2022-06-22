EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department is one step closer to the completion of its new home.
The East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing for a contract between the city and a Kennewick construction contractor Tuesday night.
Apollo, Inc. will remodel the 50 Simon St. building, which East Wenatchee bought last June, after outbidding two other contractors for the job by more than $170,000. The project will cost East Wenatchee $506,410, although the city budgeted up to $1 million for the renovations.
“It’s about 63% of what we were estimating, and that’s a lot more bang for our buck than we thought we were gonna get,” said Garren Melton, the city’s public works manager. “We couldn’t be happier about it.”
The remodel will be based on a package designed by Wenatchee-based Forte Architects. The package includes constructing an evidence room, creating a locker room, and updating building security.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said she doesn’t know when construction will begin after the contract is executed, but she hopes the building will be ready for the police department to use by the end of the year.
