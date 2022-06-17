EAST WENATCHEE — Residents on the east side of the Columbia River are experiencing an irrigation water shortage, leaving customers with only 30 percent of their normal supply.
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is struggling to keep up with demand due to aging infrastructure and supply chain issues, District Manager Craig Gyselinck said.
The shortage began when the district looked to upgrade its aging irrigation system, which was built in the 1960s and serves customers in the East Wenatchee, Brays Landing, and Howard Flats areas.
The system involves four pumps that deliver water from the Columbia River. Last year, an inspection revealed that “the pumps were not pumping as much water as they should have been” and had to be replaced, Gyselinck wrote in an email.
The district originally ordered new pumps in January from Hydroflo Pumps USA, a manufacturing company based in Rhode Island. All four pumps were supposed to be delivered in May, Gyselinck said; two were delivered in April, but supply chain issues pushed the delivery of the other two to mid-July. “These aren’t pumps you just buy off the shelves somewhere,” he added.
Now, the district and Hydroflo are working with Ventco — a ventilation manufacturing company based in Pasco — to accelerate the process. Ventco is working on one of the replacement pumps and will finish and install it by Tuesday, June 21, which Gyselinck said will up the district’s output to 65 percent of the normal water supply. Hydroflo will deliver the fourth and final pump by mid-July, which will bring the water supply back up to 100 percent, Gyselinck added.
Until then, the district is rationing water “as equally and equitably as we can,” Gyselinck said. Weekend rain allowed the district to deliver water to all of its customers Monday, but as the reserves deplete, the district will begin rotating which areas get water using what Gyselinck called “day-by-day, hour-by-hour decision-making.”
The irrigation district is encouraging customers to conserve as much water as possible to ease the demand. “I understand that this is a very difficult time,” Gyselinck said, adding that the benefits of the updated infrastructure will be worth the wait.
“I believe that we will have a functioning system for years to come,” he said.
