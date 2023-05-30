EAST WENATCHEE — State records show Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee has been investigated at least twice since 2022 and fined twice.

Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee has been fined a total $1,600 across two fines related to violations of state law, including failing to ensure residents got the right medicine and staying in line with emergency procedure.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?