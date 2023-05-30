EAST WENATCHEE — State records show Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee has been investigated at least twice since 2022 and fined twice.
Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee has been fined a total $1,600 across two fines related to violations of state law, including failing to ensure residents got the right medicine and staying in line with emergency procedure.
The Wenatchee World began looking into Bonaventure's track record with the state after claims of ongoing investigations were made by a former director who's suing the East Wenatchee facility.
A lawsuit against Bonaventure was filed in Douglas County Superior Court by a former director earlier this month. Paeton Bangart filed the lawsuit May 1, claiming he was wrongly fired after he reported the facility's inadequate staffing levels to the state.
Bonaventure of East Wenatchee is the largest assisted living facility, by bed count, in both Chelan and Douglas counties with 149 licensed beds.
It's located at 50 29th St. N.W. and is one of 14 Bonaventure facilities in the state. The East Wenatchee Bonaventure is owned by a larger company called Mountain West Retirement Corporation based in Salem, Oregon.
Licensed assisted living facilities in the state are regulated by the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration — a branch of the state's Department of Social and Health Services.
Reports of deficiencies
According to an investigation conducted in April 2022, Bonaventure previously failed to make sure that two of nine sampled residents that needed assistance with their medication received them as prescribed.
The consequences, according to the investigation summary report, placed "residents at serious risk for increased pain and decline in chronic medical conditions."
The same investigation also identified several other deficiencies, including failure to ensure that one of two sample staff members passed a background check, according to the investigation. One staff member said the facility went through a lot of "turnover in management positions" which resulted in a "breakdown" of staff records management.
Several other deficiencies were identified including staff failing to investigate and document investigative actions for accidents or incidents and failing to take appropriate action to complete or obtain an assessment for three out of nine sampled residents who had changes to their conditions or had an accident, like a resident falling down, for example.
In a follow-up investigation conducted Oct. 12, 2022, the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration found that Bonaventure had fully corrected all the deficiencies identified in the April report.
Facilities are expected to be in compliance with all laws and regulations, but if they're ever found not in compliance, then the provider is "offered an opportunity to correct the deficiency," said Amy Abbott, residential care services director at the state Department of Social and Health Services in an email.
"The regulatory agency will complete a revisit to assure the provider has corrected the deficiency," Abbott said.
Bonaventure incurred another $600 fine in August 2022 for failing to comply with the state Fire Protection Bureau after a Douglas County fire marshal found Bonaventure in violation when "monthly testing of elevator operations and rooftop unit signal signal was silenced on a follow up reinspection visit," according to state documents.
This was an uncorrected deficiency previously cited on April 21, 2022, according to state documents.
Latest fine
Most recently, the East Wenatchee assisted living facility was fined by the state for again failing to ensure some of its residents were receiving their medication.
One of the three residents suffered heart complications after not receiving prescribed doses of their medication and was admitted back to the hospital in late 2022. The hospital admission date was not provided to protect the patient's privacy.
The other two residents were not admitted to the hospital but were placed at risk of "a decline in chronic medical conditions" due to similar medication errors — staff failing to transcribe changes in medications for the three residents.
In a follow-up investigation conducted in March, Bonaventure was found by the state to have corrected their "deficiencies."
They were fined $1,000 for the violation on Jan. 26. The state called this a "recurring deficiency" since Bonaventure was previously cited for the same error on June 1, 2022.
The $1,000 fine is determined by state law, in this case, by the number of residents that experienced a "negative outcome," Abbott said.
In this case, only one of the three residents experienced "moderate harm" due to a "recurring/uncorrected" violation, per state law. If the violation had constituted "severe harm," then the violation for a recurring/uncorrected violation would have been up to $3,000 per violation.
"When determining the remedy that is imposed in any situation, the compliance history, scope and severity is also considered," Abbott said.
Stop placements and future investigations
In Bangart's lawsuit, he alleges that he reached out to state entities about the possibility of a stop placement, which means no new residents would be added to the facility until Bonaventure addresses the violation or concerns.
To issue a stop placement order, the state would need to see that facilities had "delivered care or failed to deliver care resulting in problems that are serious, recurring, or uncorrected, or that create a hazard that is causing or likely to cause death or serious harm to one or more residents," Abbott said.
And then, the state would consider options including "reasonable conditions on a license."
"In the selection of remedies, the safety, health, and well-being of residents shall be of paramount importance," Abbott said.
She noted that investigations into assisted living facilities are "unpredictable" and come "unannounced." She would not comment on whether Bonaventure was currently under investigation.
To report any concerns about an assisted living facility, anyone, including residents, can call the state's complaint hotline at 1-800-725-6078.
To read in detail the state's reports about Bonaventure, go here. Learn more about the assisted living facilities in your area here.