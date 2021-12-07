SEATTLE — A King County jury recently awarded $10 million to a retired Eastmont Junior High School assistant principal who developed mesothelioma as a result of his contact with asbestos.
George Kraemer, 79, and his wife Patricia filed a lawsuit in October 2020 against Lone Star Industries claiming that George Kraemer was exposed to asbestos in the 1940s when his father came home from work at a Puget Sound shipyard.
The two-week jury trial in King County Superior Court ended Nov. 23.
“I'm nervous as can be. This was definitely not the way we thought this was going to go,” George Kraemer said Tuesday in an interview. “I mean, it's not that we didn't expect to win. It’s just the amount was overwhelming.”
Lone Star Industries was found liable based on evidence that its predecessor company, Pioneer Sand & Gravel, supplied asbestos insulation to Todd Shipyard when it built destroyers during World War II, according to a news release from Kraemer’s attorneys. Five other companies were originally named in the lawsuit, but the complaints were later dismissed.
Kraemer’s father, Charles Kraemer, made asbestos-insulated wrappings for pipes at the shipyard.
“He was working in the shipyard, coming home with asbestos on his clothing,” Kraemer said. “I obviously inhaled it and got it off his clothes.”
Asbestos was used widely through the 1970s in a variety of construction materials.
Mesothelioma occurs when asbestos fibers are inhaled and become embedded in the protective lining of the lungs, the release said. About 2,500 to 3,000 Americans are afflicted by it each year. Over time, asbestos fibers cause inflammation and scarring within the lining that can cause genetic mutation that leads to cancer, the release said.
Mesothelioma typically arises 30 to 50 years after an individual is exposed to asbestos. Chemotherapy can slow the progression of the disease, but there is no cure.
Charles Kraemer died of a lung-related illness in 1970. George Kraemer’s older sister was diagnosed with asbestosis in the 1980s, a non-cancerous disease caused by asbestos exposure.
Kraemer worked in education for three decades and ended his career in 1999 as assistant principal at Eastmont Junior High, a post he held for nine years. He and his wife still live in East Wenatchee.
Doctors first noticed signs of asbestos-related problems in Kraemer’s lungs in 2002, but he wasn’t diagnosed with mesothelioma until July 2020.
Kraemer worked with attorney Venessa Oslund of Seattle law firm Bergman Draper Oslund Udo. All participants in the trial — including the judge and jury — appeared virtually in King County Superior Court, the firm said in a news release.
“We are grateful that George Kraemer was able [to] participate in his trial and see a jury hold Lone Star Industries accountable for failing to protect him from asbestos hazards. Many of our clients have spent years hoping for justice.” Oslund said in the news release. “To have a swift and just outcome shows the importance of this type of case.”
Kraemer said he sought legal action in hopes of recouping medical costs — he didn’t expect a jury to award more than $400,000 to $500,000.
“We were just looking for recovery to help us with expenses, never dreaming that something of this magnitude would occur,” Kraemer said.
He added, “So when we were called and notified what we had been granted from the jury, we were amazed.”
He estimates he’ll receive about half the jury’s award after attorney fees and other costs.
“You can’t bring a person’s health back,” Kraemer said. “So they compensate it by providing monies — hopefully monies that would be sufficient enough to cover expenses.”
He declined to say what he plans to do with the money, beyond paying for medical bills.
As for his health, Kraemer said he feels “quite well” for the most part, though he’s wary of the future.
“Overall, they caught it early enough, I think, that I’m not in critical condition, but as they indicated, it is going to get worse,” Kraemer said. “It will be probably the thing that will kill me. But how long I could go? I could go for 10, 15, 20 years possibly.”