EAST WENATCHEE — The City Council on Tuesday voted to approve Mayor Jerrilea Crawford's recommendation of former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins for interim chief.
Robbins will replace East Wenatchee Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year, until the city finds a permanent replacement. A recruitment process is underway with Issaquah-based agency Prothman.
He will start Jan. 16, and his contract is for six months. He will receive a gross salary of $61,629.60 for the six-month period.
Robbins became Wenatchee Police chief in 2001 and retired from the department in 2016. He previously served 28 years with the Washington State Patrol, retiring as a field operations commander.
He currently lives in Bonney Lake and said Tuesday that he'd be house-sitting in East Wenatchee during his time as interim chief, but also going back and forth from home.
