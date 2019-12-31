EAST WENATCHEE — The longest-serving current East Wenatchee councilmember, Harry Raab, has worked with Mayor Steve Lacy since 2002.
He said it’s been easy to get along with Lacy, who has retired after serving as mayor since 1998.
“The fact that he’s a lawyer and knows the law has been able to guide us in a lot of directions,” Raab said. “The city is in terrific financial shape, I think mainly because of his guidance. I realize the council approves all the expenditures and the activities that go on, but it’s through Mayor Lacy’s leadership and the guidance that he gives to the city employees that the city has grown. I think it’s in great shape and the future looks just as bright.”
Incoming Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, who has been on the council since 2016, said there’s a learning curve with any elected position and she had to figure out the responsibilities of the council versus the mayor. Lacy has educated her as needed, she said.
“He’s been a great leader to learn from,” she said. “It’s a little intimidating because he’s quite good at it. Of course, he’s had 22 years of practice. He’s so smart and quick, and he’s very knowledgeable on city issues and legal issues, so I’m kind of in awe of him.”
John Sterk, also a councilmember since 2016, said he and Lacy didn’t always agree, but serving together was a positive experience overall.
“Nothing in particular, just a few logistics things here and there,” he said when asked about disagreements. “But by-and-large, 80-90% of the time, I thought he directed the city very well. … We’re in a very strong position financially, and in my opinion, that is his legacy.”
Lacy’s time as mayor also benefited the city of Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, first elected in 2011, thanked him for helping resolve the Town Toyota Center debt crisis by pushing for a sales tax increase for Chelan and Douglas counties and municipalities. Lacy also restarted East Wenatchee’s financial contribution to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
Kuntz also praised Lacy’s involvement with the two cities’ sister city, Misawa, Japan, and his passion for the Wenatchee Valley.
“I think it’s important in our region for the two mayors to get along socially,” Kuntz said. “We will never always agree politically, but I really enjoyed getting to know him and his family. ... I mostly think of all the things that we worked on together to try to make the community better, and just joking with him. He ribs me, I rib him back. We have a good sense of humor. It’s OK in this job to be serious about your work product but have fun doing it. I think he was that way.”