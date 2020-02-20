EAST WENATCHEE — A transitional housing program is looking to create a home in East Wenatchee for recently released prison inmates or people on parole — much to the chagrin of potential neighbors.
Mid-Point Place could house up to 10 former inmates in the 200 block of South Houston Avenue, about a quarter-mile east of Costco Wholesale. Neighbors only recently learned of the proposal.
The city of East Wenatchee hosted a community meeting Wednesday at City Hall to answer questions from the public. Residents and neighbors in attendance filled the City Council chambers and spilled into the lobby.
Fielding questions were Teresa Carlson, a housing specialist with the state Department of Corrections, Danielle Miller with the local DOC office, Community Development Director Lori Barnett and interim East Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford also attended.
Nearly all speakers vociferously opposed the idea.
“How are you going to ensure these kids’ safety?” one woman asked in reference to children who live in the area and walk to schools.
“The idea of (10) criminal minds there … that scares the hell out of me,” said a neighbor.
Another woman, upset that the city didn’t notify residents, admonished officials. “You’ve taken that away from us and shame on you,” she said. There’s no requirement for public notification as part of the application process, Barnett said.
Through a vetting process, local police are notified and are able to voice concerns. Notification of the proposal was emailed Dec. 4 to then-Chief of Police Randy Harrison.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go any farther than that,” Barnett said at the meeting. She added, “it in essence just kind of fell through the cracks.”
A second required notice was sent 35 days after the first, Carlson said. That was about a week after Harrison retired and a week before Robbins took over as interim chief of police.
Many of the occupants would be participating in the Earned Release Date Housing Voucher Program. The program offers inmates who’ve completed their sentences but can’t find a place to live up to $500 a month for three months.
Occupants of the proposed transitional home have to be drug free and sober, and if under DOC supervision, are expected to abide by the conditions of their release. Those under community custody, more commonly known as parole, would be subject to random drug tests and jailed if they fail a test.
The home is owned by Khadra Ventures, which owns a similar home on 27th Street outside East Wenatchee city limits. The program is operated by Mid-Point Place, a local offender re-entry program.
Mid-Point executive director Connie Lamkin founded the program in 2006.
On Jan. 21, she spoke to the City Council about the proposal. She said she opened the Houston Avenue home in part because administrative members of Mid-Point, like maintenance workers and a manager, were occupying too many beds at the 27th Street home.
She told the council at the council meeting that she wanted to organize a neighborhood meeting to answer questions “...because it is important that the community feel safe. Absolutely. And it’s important that the community and the neighbors feel free to contact me if they have any concerns about anything.”
Lamkin did not attend the community meeting Wednesday.
No sex offenders would live in the home, Lamkin said at the Jan. 21 meeting.
A manager would live onsite but won’t provide 24-hour supervision of the occupants. There are no specific qualifications required of the manager, Carlson said.
Miller, the local DOC office supervisor, said homes in the program are first inspected by the DOC for potential risks, like guns and drugs, and must convey a “supportive environment.”
The city is looking at options for changes it can make to zoning codes to give city officials more control in similar situations in the future.
“The council has made it a priority to look into this even before tonight,” the mayor told those in attendance at the meeting.
“We hear you,” she said. Adding, “It will take us time to work through this, but it is not done.”