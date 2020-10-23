EAST WENATCHEE — A man died in an East Wenatchee house fire Friday morning on the 2500 block of Sunset Highway.
The man was the only occupant in the house, according to Undersheriff Tyler Caille with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas County Coroner Gordon Edgar identified the man as James McCoy, 76, of East Wenatchee. The cause of death is still undetermined, Edgar said.
The fire was reported to RiverCom at 5:07 a.m., said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar. All fire crews cleared the area by 8:30 a.m., she said.
Family has been notified of the death.