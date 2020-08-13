EAST WENATCHEE — Fire severely damaged an East Wenatchee house on Wednesday.
A couple and their three pets left the house without injury, said Assistant Chief Cam Phillips.
Crews headed out to the fire at 8:26 p.m., he said. The call originally came in as a pickup truck and its camper on fire. It is unknown which of the two caught fire first.
The burning truck was just starting to catch a garage on fire when crews first arrived, he said. It then spread up and across the attic of the house.
Flames then destroyed the roof, collapsing it down on the inside of the house, he said.
Chelan County 1 brought over two fire trucks to fight the fire and Douglas County 2 brought three, he said. The fire also started progressing toward another nearby house, onto its yard and fence before firefighters stopped it.
Crews fought the house fire for an hour and a half.
The house is likely going to be a total loss, he said. Both people who were living in the house are now staying with family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.