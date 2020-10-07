EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee needs a Christmas tree.
The city is looking for a 25- to 30-foot blue spruce or fir. If any residents has one that fits the description, and wouldn't mine the tree being removed, they're asked to contact the city.
The city would remove the tree and pay for its removal.
The tree will be displayed outside City Hall during the Christmas season. Trees in East Wenatchee are preferred due to transportation restrictions.
For more information contact the city's Events Department at 886-6108 or visit eastwenatcheewa.gov.