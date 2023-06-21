East Wenatchee — East Wenatchee has entered into an agreement with several other local governments to establish a regional opioid abatement council.
The agreement comes as local governments begin to receive funds from several lawsuits against large opioid distributors. East Wenatchee will receive roughly $6,700 a year for the next 17 years, nearly $120,000 in total.
In addition to East Wenatchee, the interlocal agreement includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties and the cities of Moses Lake and Wenatchee. The East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved the interlocal agreement Tuesday night.
During the meeting, Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the abatement council was required as part of the agreement.
“We have to have ... an abatement council, that’s a mandatory piece to us getting the opioid funds,” Crawford said. “But the structure of what that looks like is yet to come.”
Per the agreement, each entity will eventually appoint a member to the council and retain the ability spend the money as they see fit. While the governments have flexibility in how to spend the money, funds must go toward reducing the use of opioids.
Chelan and Douglas counties will receive more than $2 million combined over the next 17 years as part of a deal with McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen — a deal negotiated by the state. Across the state, $215 million in funds is being distributed to counties and municipalities.
Wenatchee will receive roughly $1.2 million in the coming years from two opioid settlements. In addition to a deal with opioid distributors, the city council approved a deal in March with several large pharmacies.
