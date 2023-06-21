East Wenatchee — East Wenatchee has entered into an agreement with several other local governments to establish a regional opioid abatement council.

The agreement comes as local governments begin to receive funds from several lawsuits against large opioid distributors. East Wenatchee will receive roughly $6,700 a year for the next 17 years, nearly $120,000 in total.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?