EAST WENATCHEE — Macy’s Wenatchee Valley Mall location has been spared from the company’s latest round of store closures, a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.
The company doesn’t have any plans to close the location “at this time,” Emily Workman, a regional media relations director, said in an email.
Macy’s stores in the Cascade Mall in Burlington and in downtown Walla Walla will close this spring.
The closures, two of nearly 20 Macy's stores nationwide slated for closure in 2020, according to media reports, will mean the loss of 114 jobs in Burlington and 50 in Walla Walla, according to a notice filed with the state Employment Security Department and media reports.
The company has 28 locations in Washington state and around 740 across the U.S., according to its website. The closest location to North Central Washington is in Yakima.
An employee at the 31-year-old Burlington store said workers there learned of the closure Monday morning. The closure in Walla Walla, where Macy's has served as a retail anchor for 76 years, was also announced Monday, according to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
"Regular, nonseasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy's stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources," said a company spokesperson in an email to The Seattle Times Tuesday afternoon.
The closures, which echo similar moves by Macy's at Northgate, Redmond Town Center and, later this year, in downtown Seattle, are the latest in a series of cutbacks as the department store chain struggles under flagging sales and a shopping market upended by online retailers and discounters.
According to Macy's and media reports, clearance sales at both the Burlington and Walla Walla locations will run for about eight to 12 weeks.
The Seattle Times contributed to this report.