WENATCHEE — Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an East Wenatchee man after he allegedly threatened to kill a passenger in his car while driving on Squilchuck Road.
The 37-year-old driver was hanging out and drinking with a 33-year-old Wenatchee woman when he decided to drive back into town to buy more alcohol, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. They got into a pretty serious argument while heading back, he said.
The woman reported that she requested to be let out of the car but the man turned around and started driving at excessive speeds, making threats to kill her, he said. Once the car slowed, the woman grabbed the steering wheel and steered the car off of the road into a ditch. Both fled on foot.
The woman called in to report the incident at 9:09 p.m., he said. Deputies then located the man and arrested him in East Wenatchee at about 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. Officers booked him into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for harassment and domestic violence.