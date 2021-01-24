WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
The suspect allegedly kidnapped the 20-year-old woman Thursday evening from the Wenatchee area and then held her against her will into Friday morning, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. He's accused of assaulting her multiple times in the Wenatchee area and during a drive to and from Ellensburg.
The suspect was arrested Saturday by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and threats to kill.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office does not release the names of suspects until they’re formally charged with a crime. However, the Chelan County Regional Justice Center inmate roster shows Trey Michael Haberlock as the only 19-year-old man jailed Saturday on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and threats to harm.
The victim was injured in the alleged assault, but not hospitalized, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, in an interview.
Reinfeld declined to comment further on the incident because the investigation is ongoing.