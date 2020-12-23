EAST WENATCHEE — A 37-year-old man is suspected of selling drugs from his East Wenatchee home.
Earlier this month, East Wenatchee police officers were given information that Casey Lee Nations was dealing heroin from his home and on Dec. 18 served a search warrant at his home on Nile Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Inside the home, police say they found multiple items with suspected heroin residue, a gram of suspected methamphetamine, and materials they suspect are used in the packaging and selling of drugs, the affidavit said.
Investigators also found items they believe stolen, including a 2006 Suzuki GSX R1000 motorcycle and credit cards.
Police say Nations didn’t come out until the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team detonated a stun grenadeon the northwest corner of the house, the affidavit said.
Nations was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on outstanding warrants from 2019. On Monday, substances found at the home tested positive for meth and heroin, the affidavit said.
Nations was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
He made a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Superior Court where bail was set at $50,000. Douglas County prosecutors have until Monday to file charges.