EAST WENATCHEE — A 23-year-old male resident of East Wenatchee died after a collision on Grant Road Saturday.
The collision, which took place just before 3 p.m., involved a motorcycle driven by the 23-year-old and a Cadillac SUV driven by an 80-year-old man from Walla Walla. The driver of the Cadillac was uninjured.
The motorcycle pulled off North Iowa Avenue onto Grant Road and was accelerating westbound when the Cadillac was turned northbound onto North Hanford Avenue.
“Due to the motorcycle accelerating and the driver of the SUV thinking it was clear, he turned and then the motorcycle collided with the SUV,” Sgt. Karsten Garcia said. “No drugs or alcohol were involved, no other factors — just a freak accident.”
The collision resulted in a closure on Grant Road for about an hour. The police have not released the names of the two men involved.
