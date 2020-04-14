WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man who won a third trial after appealing a 2011 murder conviction has been released from custody after he accepted a plea deal Monday for time served.
Christopher Martin Owens in 2008 shot and killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend, 47-year-old Richard Lynn “Rick” Tyler, as he entered her East Wenatchee home.
The first initial trial ended in a hung jury in 2009 with four of 12 jurors saying they felt the homicide was justified. Owens was convicted of first-degree murder at a retrial in 2011 and sentenced to 27 years in prison.
He appealed the conviction on the grounds that his attorney at the time ignored the role domestic violence may have played in the shooting. The state Court of Appeals in 2018 overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial.
Owens, 38, pleaded guilty on Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to second-degree murder, which specified the killing was not premeditated.
Douglas County prosecutors have asked for a 134-month sentence with credit for time served and 36 months of community custody. Should a judge follow the recommendations, Owens won’t return to prison for Tyler's death.
Owens used an Alford plea to take advantage of a plea deal offered by the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office without admitting wrongdoing.
He was released from custody Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.
The recommended 134-month sentence is at the low end of his standard sentencing range.
Attorneys for the defense and prosecution were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
After the shooting, Owens told authorities he shot Tyler to protect his mother, Kellie Brown, who’d recently ended a long-term relationship with Tyler. Brown and Owens alleged Tyler was physically and emotionally abusive, and Brown obtained a protection order against Tyler in December 2008, according to court documents.
Tyler entered Brown’s home Dec. 23, 2008 through a garage door to collect a vehicle registration.
As he was walking up a flight of stairs to a landing in the split-level house, Owens, 27 at the time, shot him in the face with the shotgun component of a .22-caliber rifle/.410 shotgun and then in the back of the head with the .22, documents said.
Owens told Douglas County detective Darin Darnell he felt threatened by Tyler’s presence at the home and didn’t know whether he’d harm his mother.