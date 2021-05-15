EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police helped save a man with a gunshot wound who accidentally shot himself late Friday night in a parking lot by Clearwater Saloon & Casino and Cedars Inn.
The 26-year-old East Wenatchee man was in stable condition Saturday morning at Central Washington Hospital, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department news release.
Officers Friday night responded within minutes of a report of a gunshot at roughly 11 p.m., according to the news release. Police found the East Wenatchee man bleeding heavily and unresponsive with a wound to his leg.
The man, whose name was not released, was carrying the gun the waist of his pants and shot himself while adjusting the gun, Chief Rick Johnson said Monday. The bullet struck him near the groin and apparently punctured the femoral artery, which supplies blood to the legs from the heart.
The man was unconscious from blood loss when police arrived and needed two or three tourniquets and direct pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding, Johnson said.
Medical crews took the man to Central Washington Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Johnson noted that the shooting was captured on surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing.
World staff writer Pete O'Cain contributed to this report.