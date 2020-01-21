SEATTLE — An East Wenatchee man remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle a week after he was involved in a collision on Highway 28.

Josh Vines, 33, was injured Jan. 14 after his eastbound Subaru swerved to avoid a deer carcass and collided with a westbound Dodge Neon near Crescent Bar.

The driver of the Dodge, 40-year-old Wendy Nevarez Macias of Ephrata, was treated and released from Central Washington Hospital.

Vines was transported to Harborview. A fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses is available on Facebook.

