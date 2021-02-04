WENATCHEE — A 51-year-old East Wenatchee man suspected of stealing from Wenatchee Valley construction sites was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sold electrical wire stolen from Grace City Church.
Wenatchee police believe Jason Nicholas Corning cut and stole a 30-foot power cord this week from a job site trailer at the under-construction church on Melody Lane in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Security footage showed what appeared to be a white Toyota Camry station wagon arriving at the site and park alongside the trailer, the affidavit said. Video from previous thefts showed the same vehicle.
Damage to the site was estimated at $350, the affidavit said.
Police spoke with a recycling business and an employee said they’d purchased electrical wire this week from Corning on two occasions for a total of $84.10, the affidavit said. The employee said he was driving a white station wagon.
In an interview with police Wednesday, Corning said he’d stolen wire from multiple places recently, but wasn’t positive of their exact locations. The arresting officer described Grace City and Corning said he’d stolen from the church construction site.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Corning was also arrested Jan. 27 after equipment was stolen from Schmidt Electric.