EAST WENATCHEE — To implement its new body camera policy for police officers, the city of East Wenatchee had to make a deal.
Teamsters Local 760, the union representing the officers, asked for a take-home vehicle policy in return.
Police Chief Rick Johnson said some may not understand why department equipment, like body cameras, would need to be negotiated.
“The union’s perspective, of course, is it’s a change in work conditions and you’ve got to negotiate it,” he told the City Council on Tuesday.
The council approved the agreement, which will require the police department to provide take-home vehicles to all eligible officers by January 2024. Johnson said the department, which has 16 patrol officers, will only need one additional vehicle to implement the policy.
Officers must have worked at the department for a year and live within 15 miles of City Hall to get a take-home vehicle. The vehicle can only be stored at the officer’s home, and the officer must begin his or her shift at the police station.
All officers except one live within 15 miles of City Hall, Johnson said, and the union understood that the policy wouldn’t cover the one that doesn’t.
Johnson said a study by the city of Tacoma and its consulting firm found that, on average, shared vehicles lasted 20-26 months while assigned vehicles lasted 60 months. Shared vehicles could cost up to $8,400 a year in repairs, the study showed, compared to $1,375 a year for assigned vehicles.
“If you are assigned something, then you treat it like it’s yours,” Johnson told the council. “If it is a pool car that sits out there and runs 24 hours a day, it is human nature that there does not seem to be a lot of personal responsibility in that car that they’re sharing with everybody else.”
Take-home vehicles also improve morale and increase the ability for officers to provide backup for one another, according to the study.