EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee is making a one-time $20,000 payment to Douglas County for the removal of unauthorized homeless camps in the city.
The East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved the payment — part of an amended agreement between the two governments — during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Council member Sasha Sleiman was excused.
The original agreement, approved in May 2020, did not include a payment from the city. Instead, the county used a $45,000 grant to help fund the cleanups.
Under the original agreement, the county cleaned up 73 active camps and 27 inactive camps in the urban area between April and December 2020. During those cleanups, the county collected 3,379 bags of garbage, totaling over 31,400 pounds of waste, including 742 sleeping bags, 155 bikes, 25 shopping carts and 4,550 pounds of metal.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said it was overwhelming when the county went for the first time in years to clean up camps.
“It’s one of those things if you can kind of maintain and keep that momentum going, you kind of stay ahead of it and it’s not such a major feat,” she said during the council meeting.
The amended agreement states that the county will use the follow criteria to prioritize camps for removal:
- Objective hazards, such as moving vehicles and steep slopes, or other active hazards to occupants or surrounding neighborhoods
- Criminal activity beyond illegal substance abuse
- Quantities of garbage, debris or waste
- Difficulty in extending emergency services to the site
- Imminent work scheduled at the site for which the encampment will pose an obstruction
- Damage to the natural environment of environmentally critical areas
- The proximity of homeless individuals to uses of special concern, including schools or facilities for the elderly
Before removing a camp, the county must post a notification on or near each tent and structure. The removal date has to take place between 72 hours and seven days of the notice being posted. The notification must be printed in English and Spanish and will include how personal property can be claimed, as well as contact info for shelter alternatives.
The county will store all personal property (not including metal, pallets or other building materials) that it removes except items that are hazardous, such as a needle-strewn tent, or items expected to become a hazard during storage, such as wet bedding. After 60 days, the items will be discarded or donated if not claimed.
The county also has to offer alternative shelter to camp residents before camp removals. The agreement states that the county is responsible for ensuring a daily list of alternative shelter options — including authorized camps, housing programs and low-barrier shelters — is maintained. The county is also responsible for providing outreach personnel before and during the removal of a camp.
Lori Barnett, city community development director, guessed that there are around 40 or 50 camps that will need to be cleaned up.
“Once they clean them up, they come back. So they’re going to be hitting some places over and over again,” Barnett said during the meeting. “They did get a lot of material that had just been laying around for years. I think the actual volume of material that they remove, hopefully, will be a little less.”