EAST WENATCHEE — With an aerial photo of the city and Eastmont High School’s logo, the East Wenatchee Police Department’s newest patrol car stands out.
The hybrid Ford Interceptor Utility is the first of what the department hopes will be a total of four new hybrid patrol vehicles added to its fleet.
“On this hybrid we collaborated with Eastmont High School Principal Lance Noel on the decal scheme,” said Chief Rick Johnson in an email. He added, “We have already gotten a lot of positive feedback and we are hoping projects like this will help strengthen ties with the community and their police department.”
The photo from the sky was taken by Ron Medeiros of RM Photoz.
Johnson said they’re looking to replace three more gas-powered vehicles with hybrids in early 2021.
The department’s patrol cars are driven about 12,000 to 15,000 miles per year with about 1,268 hours of idle time, Johnson said.
The hybrid patrol cars would average about seven miles per gallon more than the gas vehicles — 24 mpg versus 17 mpg — and would use less fuel while idling. The department estimates that each hybrid car would save the taxpayers $1,523.50 per year.
Johnson said patrol cars are replaced every seven years, bringing total savings up to $10,664.50.