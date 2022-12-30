EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Police Department recovered six catalytic converters Thursday night after the arrest of a 39-year-old Seattle man following a foot pursuit.

Dillan E. Bateman is facing four counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree theft, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving with a suspended license, said Sgt. James Marshall. The other suspects involved fled and have not been identified.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

