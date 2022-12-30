EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Police Department recovered six catalytic converters Thursday night after the arrest of a 39-year-old Seattle man following a foot pursuit.
Dillan E. Bateman is facing four counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree theft, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving with a suspended license, said Sgt. James Marshall. The other suspects involved fled and have not been identified.
According to Marshall, police received a report from a Costco employee that people were seen underneath a car in the Costco parking lot around 2 p.m. Thursday. The employee took a photo of the Indiana license plate on the suspects’ pickup truck and police discovered it was a rental car. More reports about the suspects rolled in from Grant Road businesses and the Wenatchee Valley Mall while police were actively searching for the suspect vehicle.
Marshall said it’s common for a ring of people aiming to steal catalytic converters to come from out of town, frequent the community, particularly businesses, to steal converters before quickly leaving the area again.
“We knew we had a limited time window,” Marshall said. “Police located the vehicle at the back of JC Penney's (in Wenatchee) and the vehicle fled. Due to Washington state pursuit laws, a pursuit wasn’t initiated.”
According to Marshall, the suspects took the Easy Street exit off North Wenatchee Avenue and attempted to pass traffic on the shoulder, but got stuck in a snow berm. Law enforcement on Highway 2 noticed the stuck vehicle, called back up and a foot chase ensued when Bateman was apprehended. Bateman was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
EWPD recovered six catalytic converters, as well as tools used to steal converters off vehicles from the rented pick-up truck. Three victims have been identified and Marshall said anyone missing a catalytic converter from the last two days are encouraged to reach out to EWPD. The suspects were believed to have been in the area since Wednesday night.
